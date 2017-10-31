Disqualified councillor returns to parish

Councillor Jacky Pendleton has returned to Middleton-on-Sea Parish Council after she was the only candidate which came forward for election.

The councillor had been disqualified due to non-attendance in September

In a statement confirming the appointment, the council said: “Ten residents signed a form which is their democratic right for an election to take place instead of going through a co-option process to appoint a councillor.

“When nominations closed for the election Mrs Jacky Pendleton was the only candidate and was therefore duly elected without an election.

“We are currently in the process of trying to inform as many residents as we can to advise them the election which was due to take place on the 9th November 2017 is cancelled.”

Mrs Pendleton, who is also chairman of Arun District Council, has been approached for comment and this story will be updated accordingly if received.

