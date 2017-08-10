Disabled mum’s new book charts ‘amazing journey’ since life-changing accident

What would it be like to go from marathon-running mum to suddenly being forced to come to terms with never being able to walk again?

That is precisely the nightmare reality Amanda Worne was dealt exactly two years ago when she suffered a horror cycling accident while Ironman training.

Amanda's Facebook post the day of her accident telling friends she wouldn't ever walk again

Wednesday marked the second anniversary of her crash at Bury Hill, and she has chosen the day to release her book, The Sky Is Not The Limit, published under her maiden name, Amanda Newton.

It charts her accident, her six-month stay in hospital away from her husband and four children and embracing her new life in a wheelchair.

Amanda, 46, from Yapton, said: “I chose the second anniversary to launch my book because it’s such a poignant day, it’s a day of mixed feelings and emotions. Of course I miss my legs, I don’t think I’d be human if I didn’t, but everybody who knows me knows I wouldn’t go back and change any of it if I could.

“So many amazing things have happened to me that wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t had that accident and releasing my book is just another thing I’ve achieved which I’m so proud of.”

She spent six months away from her family in Stoke Mandeville Hospital

In the year after her crash on August 9, 2015, Amanda, originally from Chichester, has become ambassador of a charity, competed in Bognor Parkruns, given inspirational talks, and much more. She marked the first anniversary of her accident with a tandem skydive, and it’s all in her book, made up predominantly of her daily Facebook posts over 12 months which started with a hospital ‘selfie’ telling the world she would never be able to walk again.

“It’s incredible to think what’s happened since I put that picture up,” Amanda said. “It was strange reading through all my Facebook posts from hospital, coming home and trying to get back to normality and how my family struggled.

“I’ve added my own reflections and hopefully people will find it a good read.

Amanda added: “I have wanted to write a book since I was a young child so it’s another dream that has been fulfilled because of what happened to me. If it helps just one person in a similar position realise there’s a life without legs I’ll be happy.”

Amanda was training for an Ironman challenge when her back brake failed down Bury Hill and she crashed into a road sign

With Amanda having had her home transformed by the community for TV show DIY SOS earlier this year and planns to climb Mount Kilimanjaro next year, she is already thinking about writing her second book.

The Sky Is Not The Limit, written under Amanda Newton, her maiden name, is available to order on Amazon and Kindle for £8.99.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

The Sky Is Not The Limit, by Amanda Newton, is out now on Amazon. Photo by Derek Martin. SUS-170208-124701008

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.