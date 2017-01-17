Dip trio encourages others to give it a go

Hardy swimmers are looking for others to join them for a special dip.

Littlehampton resident Louise Burgess, her daughter Binnie and family friend James Sturdy from Bognor Regis braved the cold at Arundel Lido.

They completed 50 lengths of the pool and raised £273.53 for Walberton-based charity JustDifferent.

Now they hope others will follow their lead and form a larger team to take part on New Year’s Day next year.

Mrs Burgess said: “We will definitely be participating again next year and hope to have more swimmers join us to raise funds for JustDifferent.

“We believe the work they do is really important and it’s great to support a local charity and any fundraising really does make a big difference.”

The charity employs disabled adults to deliver unique workshops in schools. The aim is to promote positive awareness of disability and difference.

Founder Toby Hewson, who has cerebral palsy, said: “The earlier children and young people learn about disability amd differences, the more likely they are to accept everyone as equal.”

Since 2008, the charity has delivered its workshops to more than 185,000 children and young people but there is still much more work to be done.

The workshops are offered to schools at just 50 per cent of the actual cost, so people like Louise, Binnie and James who raise money really do make a big difference.

To find out more about the valuable work of JustDifferent, visit www.justdifferent.org or contact fundraising@justdifferent.org