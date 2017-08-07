Digital parking payments launched in Arun

From next Tuesday (August 15) motorists parking in Arun District Council off-street car parks will be able to pay using a smartphone app.

In a statement from the council issued today, RingGo cashless parking was described as ‘a quick, easy-to-use mobile phone service’.

Meanwhile councillor Paul Wotherspoon, cabinet member for neighbourhood services, said it would also benefit shoppers.

“If anyone wants to spend a little longer shopping in our town centres or enjoying one of the district’s beautiful outdoor spaces, they can do so without worrying about returning to a parking ticket,” he said.

Cash options will be kept in place alongside the new system.

To use RingGo, motorists must register by calling the RingGo number shown on the parking machine or by downloading the RingGo app onto their smartphone.

On top of the parking tariff, a convenience charge of 20p is made for using RingGo. For more information about how to pay with RingGo, visit the website at www.myringgo.com

