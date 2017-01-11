Devoted Shoreham mother will be ‘greatly and sincerely missed’

A devoted mother of three, who travelled extensively and campaigned tirelessly for causes she believed in, has left Shoreham ‘feeling quieter’ after her death, aged 49.

Jennie Tindall, of Shoreham Beach’s Feversham Close, died peacefully last Monday after battling breast cancer for several years.

Jennie Tindall of Shoreham Beach

Her ‘gregarious personality’ and ‘go for it attitude to life’ will be missed by all, said husband Roger Lightbown.

Jennie lived a full life, working variously at a newspaper in Northampton, selling timeshare in Tenerife, an estate agent in the UK and a lecturer at Northbrook College in Worthing.

She was also a leading member of Adur Green Party, standing as a candidate in several wards including Marine, Eastbrook and St Mary’s.

Her ‘strong spirit of adventure’ led her to travel alone around Australia, New Zealand and China, and later in Asia with Roger, who said: “We made a good team and found we were able to handle whatever challenges life threw at us!”

In 2013, Jennie climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in aid of the charity Kia Survivors, who she worked for at the time – despite breaking her foot the day before the final ascent.

She married Roger, who she met in a shared house in Reigate, on a small island in Norway, near the town of Molde where she was born.

The pair have three daughters – Joely, 16, and identical twins Amber and Ruby, 12.

Roger said: “Jennie was a loving and absolutely devoted mother, tirelessly fighting for their best interests in all aspects of their life, and providing a foundation for them to build on for their future lives, and sharing with them her bright spirit and strength.”

She campaigned for a variety of causes and is ‘well known for standing up for what she believes to be right,’ said Roger.

“Jennie fought to the end, in spite of her terminal secondary breast cancer diagnosis, and left this world without wasting a second of her precious life,” said Roger.

“Shoreham already feels quieter without Jennie in it. She will be missed by all.”

Members of the Adur Green Party described Jennie as ‘an unstoppable force’ and an ‘instrumental’ party member, who loved Shoreham and worked hard to defend the local environment.

“Jennie was a tireless fighter and campaigner, not only under the Green Party banner but supporting and working with many local and national groups in campaigns to achieve social justice, fairness and equality for all,” they said.

Less than a month ago, having just been discharged from an emergency stay in hospital, Jennie went to London for the Britain Against Cancer Conference to lobby those who control funding for cancer drugs, they said.

“Her limitless, contagious energy was and will continue to be an inspiration to us all – to keep fighting for everything we believe in.”

Joss Loader, Marine Ward councillor, said: “Jennie was very well known, both in our community on the Beach and further afield, and will be remembered for her integrity and strong beliefs which she aired with passion and conviction, even when was so unwell.”

She added that the ‘wife, mother and friend to many’, who ‘was taken far too young’, will be ‘greatly and sincerely missed’.

