Developer set to reveal plans for Tupper’s Field, Walberton

Wates Developments has confirmed it plans to exhibit proposals for Tupper’s Field, near Hilton Avisford Park Hotel, ‘shortly’.

A spokesman confirmed the company entered into an agreement with the landowners last July ‘to act as the promoter of the site’ which is ‘a typical approach to considering the potential of land for development’.

They added: “There is an acknowledged housing requirement within the district, particularly in the short term and for more immediate sites, which are to be delivered through the emerging Local Plan and planning applications.

“The Tye Lane site offers an excellent opportunity to create a high quality and sustainable development within the area,” they said.

“Wates is at the initial stages of this process and has spent a number of months assessing the scheme for which it will shortly invite the local community to an exhibition where proposals can be discussed.”

The announcement comes as the company was approached for comment on a recent petition led by Walberton parish council to protect the site as green space.

The landowners have been invited to comment on the plans, concerns and resident’s petition, for the full report see Thursday’s Bognor Regis Observer.

