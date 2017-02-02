This two bedroom detached bungalow is situated just half a mile from the sea in East Preston.

The property, in Beechlands Close, is close to the heart of the village, a short walk from shops and south of the South Downs National Park.

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, sough and west-facing lounge opening to dining area, kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory, two bedrooms, bathroom and separate WC.

Outside, there are well-kept gardens to the front and rear.

The 49ft by 39ft front garden is mainly laid to lawn with a private driveway providing off-road parking and leading to a detached garage.

The 49ft by 27ft west-facing rear garden is also mainly laid to lawn with a patio area and shed.

Guide Price £330,000.

