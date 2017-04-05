Denmans Garden is in liquidation

Denmans Garden Limited is now in liquidation and will be sold at auction later this month, according to business asset valuers Marriott & Co.

The company released a statement today revealing it is managing the sale, which will take place online on April 26.

The gardens, cafe and plant centre in Fontwell announced its closure on March 13

Marriott & Co’s statement added the sale ‘will include many of the well-known garden statues and architectural urns and planters, as well as the garden and café furniture, catering equipment and plants in a sale that exceeds 200 lots’.

The full lot catalogue is available here and the online bidding begins on Monday (April 10) with an open viewing day planned at the Fontwell premises on April 25 between 10am to 4pm.

