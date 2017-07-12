‘Delight’ at result of Arun’s dog fouling crackdown

A 12-month trial to fine anyone caught dropping litter or not picking up after their dog is said to be ‘reaping rewards’ with reports of cleaner streets in the district.

Arun District Council confirmed the trial, run by enforcement company EH Commercial Services Ltd, has seen more than 200 fines issued since it began in May.

Councillor Stephen Haymes, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for technical services, said he was ‘delighted’ with the results and urged those who have been issued tickets to pay their fine in order to avoid prosecution.

He said: “The feedback we’ve received has been very positive, the vast majority of people who visit our town centres don’t litter the streets or let their dogs foul so they’ve welcomed a clampdown on the few that do. There are currently 15 cases nearing prosecution and we would urge those people to pay because if they do get prosecuted, then not only will the amount increase but they will have a criminal record.”

Councillor Phil Hitchins, chairman of the environment and leisure working group, said the council hopes it ‘will encourage people to take pride’ and keep ‘public areas tidy and pleasant for everyone’.

