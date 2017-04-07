Delays on A27 following crash

Delays were reported on the A27 following a crash this morning (April 7).

The collision took place on the B2146 Ratham Lane, at the junction with Clay Lane, near Chichester.

One lane was blocked eastbound and caused tailbacks for those attempting to join the A27.

Delays of up to 15 minutes were reported.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.