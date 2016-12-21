Dance school to appear in BBC documentary

A dance school in Worthing will appear in a BBC documentary on Christmas Day.

Le Serve School of Ballet and Theatre Dance, in Tarring Road, Worthing, will appear in the ‘Dancing The Nutcracker - Inside The Royal Ballet’ documentary, which starts at 4pm on Sunday (December 25) on BBC Two.

The 90-minute documentary will feature numerous young dancers from the Royal Ballet School, which will include Francesca Hayward, a principal of the Royal Ballet Company who was trained at the dance school.

Francesca joined the school at the age of three and went on to the Royal Ballet School as a boarder at the White Lodge Summer School in Richmond, at the age of ten.

The production company spent two days with the dance school both at their studio and at their prize-giving ceremony at Lancing Parish Hall in October.

“We are very proud at the school and she is so beautiful and so lovely,” said Valerie LeServe, who has ran the dance school for 28 years.

She added: “She has an indefined quality that you can’t put your finger on and her ora makes her different from everyone else.

“She was special from day one and she was always passing her exams perfectly and receiving trophys at the school.”

Francesca, who is now 24, has played ‘one of the most iconic and most technically challenging roles in the entire ballet repertoire – the Sugar Plum Fairy, a role danced by some of the greatest dancers ever to grace the stage’.

