Dad’s wacky septathlon to raise money for charity

A dad from Goring is doing a septathlon with a twist to raise money for Anthony Nolan, a blood cancer charity.

On Monday, Simon Bashford will be doing a five-hour gym bike ride at Rustington Golf Centre, followed by 12-hour stints of snooker, bowling, golf, darts and pool.

And on Sunday, June 4, the 50-year-old security officer will be walking from Worthing Pier to Brighton Pier and back wearing a backpack weighing 50 pounds.

He said he expects to feel ‘a little bit worn out at the end’ and will reward himself with a pint of Guiness in the pub.

To donate click here.