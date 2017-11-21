Dad donates hair after cut delayed by birth

Years of growth have been shorn from the head of proud father Mike Baker.

The 36-year-old was carrying around more than 17 inches of hair before finally deciding it was time for a haircut.

Mike's last haircut was halted by his wife going into labour unexpectedly

To be fair, Mike, of Wick Farm Road, Littlehampton, had planned a haircut back in August 2013 – but the unexpected arrival of his son put paid to that plan.

Mike recently decided it was finally time for the hair to go and booked an appointment on Friday at Hairways in Rustington.

Wife Sarah Baker said: “It seemed such a shame to waste hair, so we started researching charities that could benefit from it.

“Having children ourselves, children’s charities are close to our hearts and when we found out about the Little Princess Trust, who make wigs for children, it seemed ideal.

“Mike last had a haircut booked on August 30, 2013. I remember this day well, as this was the day I gave birth to our first child, our son Arthur. We were not expecting him until September 15.

“As a result of me going into labour, Mike missed his appointment.

“He has now decided it was time to have a haircut and this time, I was not expecting any children to come along.”

The hair has gone to The Little Princess Trust and the couple have been raising money to pay towards the cost of turning it into a wig.

The trust provides real-hair wigs, free of charge, to boys and girls who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Sarah added: “The money raised will help complete the process. Wigs are provided free of charge to children that need them but cost the charity about £350, hence our target amount.

“We have raised £200 so far and the piece of hair is approximately 17 inches.

“We would like to give a shout out to Alison at Hairways in Rustington and Pete at Devotion Photography, who both gave their services free of charge.”

Visit to make a donation.