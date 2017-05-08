D-Day veteran: we must pay tribute to the fallen on VE Day

A decorated D-Day veteran has criticised the lack of recognition for Victory in Europe (VE) Day.

Major Edwin ‘Ted’ Hunt, who served in the Royal Engineers, is disappointed the UK does not do more to mark May 8, the day Nazi Germany surrended in 1945.

Major Hunt, a 97-year-old great-grandfather, said: “No one remembers. I visited the war memorial last year and I was the only one there.

“I was so disappointed. When I consider all those people who died thinking it will be remembered.”

This year Maj Hunt, who received the legion d’honneur for his service at Normandy, decided to name.

The Lancing resident brought a sign to the Worthing War Memorial to remind people of the need to mark the sacrifices of those who died in the Second World War.

VE Day is a public holiday in many European countries on or about May 8, including the Netherlands and France, but not in Britain.

Maj Hunt added: “If we had been occupied for four years like the Dutch we would remember it.”

Enlisting in 1939, Maj Hunt was responsible for fifteen of the ‘Rhino’ ferries used to land tanks and other vehicles on the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

After the war Maj Hunt taught apprentices for some years, before being appointed Queen’s Bargemaster, whose duties include escorting the Imperial State Crown to Westminster for the State Opening of Parliament.

