Cycling to France and back in a Mc-hurry for charity

Three McDonald’s employees are taking their fundraising up a gear as they prepare to cycle to Paris and back.

Manager Lee Winskill, who works at the fast food chain’s Arundel branch, will be embarking on the trip with fellow manager Sam Raw and team member Chris Cavell.

Lee, 33, said: “Every year at McDonald’s we have got a target to hit for our charity.

“We smash it every time, but the target’s increasing.

“We have got to try and beat ourselves and try more creative things.”

Money raised will go to company charity Ronald McDonald House Charities, which provides accommodation for families at specialist children’s hospitals across the UK.

Faced with the prospect of outdoing last year’s fancy dress bike ride from the Arundel McDonald’s to Brighton and back, the staff asked regular customers for suggestions.

Lee, who lives in Wick with his partner and his one-year-old son William, said he and the others were challenged to ‘try something different’, with some customers suggesting cycling to Paris and back.

He hopes that fundraising for this year’s challenge will be even more successful that last year’s – especially considering the team will be cycling nearly 400 miles further.

The three riders hope to raise £1,000 from this year’s charity trip, which is planned for two days in October.

Lee, who cycles to work every day, said: “It will be challenging for sure.

“I have cycled to London before on a bike but nothing like this.”

“I am actually quite excited to cycle there and be in a different country.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities has helped thousands of families over the last 25 years by paying for accommodation at children’s hospitals so they can stay nearby in troubled times.

Lee commented: “A lot of people look at us and think we are just McDonald’s employees but we are a lot more than that.”