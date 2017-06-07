Worthing voyeurism offender jailed again over indecent images of children

A Worthing man, who was imprisoned earlier this year for voyeurism, has been given a further prison sentence for possession of indecent images of children, police confirmed.

Nigel Jackson, 59, a self-employed tutor, of Western Place, Worthing, was first sentenced at Hastings Magistrates Court on Monday, March 13, to six months imprisonment, said police.

He had previously pleaded guilty to committing an act of voyeurism at his address, by covertly observing another person without their consent for his own sexual gratification, according to a spokesperson from Sussex Police.

But police examination of his computers, seized when he was first arrested in January continued, and it was discovered that they contained indecent images, the spokesperson said.

He was arrested three days after his release from prison in April and further charged, confirmed police.

PC Steven Hargrave of Sussex Police said; “On Wednesday, May 31, Jackson was sentenced at the same court to a total of 20 months imprisonment having pleaded guilty to the possession of a total of 386 indecent images of children and also of an extreme pornographic image.

“Supporting evidence included the discovery by police forensic experts of traces, on his laptop and hard drive, of evidence that he had downloaded and viewed nearly a thousand indecent images and videos, also believed to have been obtained from the Internet but since deleted.

“The videos included many clearly child victims.”

Jackson has been issued by the Court with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) to last indefinitely, banning him from teaching, and severely regulating his access to young people, computers, and mobile phones.

He is also a registered sex offender for life.