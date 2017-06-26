Woman’s car vandalised outside her house

Police have made an appeal for witnesses after a woman’s car was vandalised outside her house in Wick.

Emily Crabb, of North Street, Wick, said she was woken by a bang at 7am on Saturday, June 17.

She said: “I looked out of my window and there was no one there but I could see something had happened to my car.

“I went outside and discovered that the rear windscreen had been totally smashed.

“I had to sweep up all the glass because it had spread out onto the road and then some of my neighbours came out.

“They told me that two other vans had been done down the road as well.

“Until then, I thought it might have been a rock flicking up off the road. I decided to report it to the police.”

One of the vans further down the road had its windscreen smashed, according to Emily.

She added: “I contacted Autoglass straight away and they told me I would have to wait for it to be repaired.

“The annoying thing is that my insurance will now go up next year.

“I think it is sad how hard people work to have a car and then someone comes along and does that for no reason. It is really annoying and I do not understand why people do it.

“I just think it is a selfish thing for someone to do.”

A spokesman for Sussex Police said police are investigating the incident but have asked for any witnesses to call 101 quoting reference 366 of 17/06.