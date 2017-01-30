Witness appeal following racially aggravated assault at railway station

British Transport Police (BTP) are appealing for information following a racially aggravated assault at Worthing railway station.

At around 6.20pm on Saturday (January 28), a man was seen to be shouting at a group of girls.

If anyone recognises this man they should get in touch with police straight away. Picture: British Transport Police

Another man approached the person who was shouting and asked him what he was doing.

The shouting man then racially abused the victim verbally before punching him, causing the victim to fall to the ground, a BTP spokesman said.

The offender continued to punch and kick the 34-year-old victim in the station subway before leaving the station.

The victim sustained swelling to his face and cuts to his hands.

Officers would like to speak to the man shown in the CCTV image as he may have information which could help with the investigation.

Officers would also like to speak to any members of the public who witnessed the incident but have not yet spoken to police.

Investigating officer, PC Alan Jenner, said: “There were a number of people at the station at the time of the incident and I would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard what took place.

“This was an apparently unprovoked attack on a member of the public which caused him to fall down the stairs and the offender continued to attack him even once he was on the ground.

“Incidents of violence like this are rare and we are determined to find the person responsible for this. If you know anything about it or recognise the man shown in the CCTV images, please contact me by calling 0800 40 50 40 or text information to 61016. quoting reference number 328 30/01/17.”

