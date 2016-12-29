Witness appeal after thieves smash window to break into house

Police are appealing for witnesses to a burglary in Sompting in which thieves targeted cash, jewellery and wrist-watches.

Police said the thieves struck between 3pm and 9.30pm on Friday (December 23), crossing the rear garden before smashing a window to get into the house.

Investigator Tom Carpenter, of the West Sussex Priority Crime Team, said: “If you were in the Howard Road area at that time and saw or heard anything suspicious, we would like to talk to you.

“Please email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101 quoting serial 1405 of 23/12.

Alternatively witnesses can pass information online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

