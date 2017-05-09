Witness appeal after attempted rape in Littlehampton

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man attempted to rape a woman as she travelled home in Littlehampton.

Police were called after it was reported that a man stopped a woman as she went along Rope Walk shortly after 11pm on Saturday (May, 6), a police spokesperson said.

He attempted to rape her before walking off in the direction of the swing bridge, according to the spokesperson.

The suspect is described as a white, 5ft 6ins, of medium build and aged around 30, the spokesperson said.

He was wearing dark jogging bottoms and is described as having a round face, added the spokesperson.

Detective Inspector Mandy Lawrence said she is keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Anyone with information, email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1571 of 06/05.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

