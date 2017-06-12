Walberton nurse struck off for stealing dying man’s Rolex at St Richard’s Hospital

A Walberton nursing manager who stole a dying man’s Rolex has been struck off the medical register.

Joseph Miller, 40, of Barnham Lane, Walberton, was last year sentenced for stealing the £5,000 watch from David Davis in August 2014, as he was being treated at St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, where Miller worked.

18 months later, he took it to a jewellers, who realised it was stolen and called the police, Portsmouth Crown Court heard in August 2016.

Miller was given a 14-month suspended sentenced and fined £8,000, having pleaded guilty.

On May 26, the Nursing and Midwifery Council held a hearing into Miller’s conduct, where a panel handed him a striking off order. The decision notice states that the panel agreed and ‘concluded that the seriousness of the case is incompatible with ongoing registration; the misconduct represents a significant departure from the code of conduct and involves a dishonest breach of trust which Mr Miller made efforts to cover up. “The panel agreed that a striking-off order is appropriate to adequately meet the public interest in maintaining public confidence in the profession, and would send the public and the profession a clear message about the standards required of a registered nurse.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.