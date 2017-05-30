VIDEO: Murder investigation launched in Lancing

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died having suffered serious head injuries at a house in Lancing, according to police.

Pictures from Eddie Mitchell show forensic work at the scene in Ingleside Crescent today.

Detectives are investigating after a man died having suffered a serious head injury at a house in Ingleside Crescent, Lancing. Operation Reservoir May 2017. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

Polcie said they were called to the address at around 8.15pm on Monday night (May 29) following reports of a disturbance.

Police returned to the property an hour later to carry out a welfare check and discovered a 52-year-old man who had suffered a serious head injury.

A police spokesman said: “He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton. Sadly, he died of his injuries in hospital on Tuesday morning.

“A 44-year-old man from Shoreham was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder around 6am on Tuesday and subsequently further arrested on suspicion of murder. He remained in police custody on Tuesday afternoon.”

Detective Inspector Mark Cullimore from Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said: “We want to hear from anyone who was in the area on Monday evening and may have seen someone acting suspiciously or something out of the ordinary.

“Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting Operation Reservoir.

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.”

