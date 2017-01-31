Vandals target scout group’s minibuses

A scout group from Rustington has appealed for help after its minibuses were vandalised at a car park in Wick.

Leaders of the Frontier Troop at 1st Rustington Scout Group said they went to collect the two buses belonging to group on Thursday (January 26) evening with the intention of taking the scouts swimming in Worthing.

The vehicles were badly damaged. Pic: Liz Hammond SUS-170131-172504001

When they arrived at the car park in Norway Lane, Wick, they found rear wheels, windows and interior lights had been removed from both vehicles.

The group said glass from wing mirrors and bumpers had also been removed.

Group scout leader Jo Lecuyer said: “The buses were parked up in the grounds of the headquarters of Body Shop in Wick and were last checked in early January.

“There is a CCTV camera in the car park but the thieves decided to steal things from one side of the vehicles to avoid getting spotted.

The vehicles were badly damaged. Pic: Liz Hammond SUS-170131-172449001

“The problem now will be finding a more secure place to keep the minibuses. They are presently using a parking area of a local business, with the company’s kind permission, but a more secure site is obviously needed.”

The group has launched a Crowdfunding campaign to help fund the repairs and security options.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “At 9.15pm on Thursday (January 26) we received a report that some time between January 6 and 26 lights, fittings, and rear wheels had been stolen from two minivans parked in a car park at Norway Lane, Wick.

“Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police via 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 1100 of 26/1.

“You can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101.”

