Vacuum cleaner and knife block stolen in burglary spree

A vacuum cleaner and a knife block were among items stolen in a burglary spree in Littlehampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a series of burglaries that occurred at West Way, Littlehampton, between 10am on Friday 6 October and the early hours of the following morning.

During one of the break-ins some household items were stolen, including a Dyson Fluffy vacuum cleaner, a spray gun, an iPad Mini and a knife block.

At another property a handbag was stolen but later discarded nearby.

Detective Constable Gavin Percival said: “During the one night we experienced three separate burglaries in the same street. If you saw anything suspicious, know who is responsible or have been offered property under suspicious circumstances, please get in touch.”

A 44-year-old man from the Lingfield area, near East Grinstead, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary relating to these incidents and released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 123 of 04/07. Alternatively, please visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.