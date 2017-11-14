UPDATE: Man comes forward after life-saving medical equipment stolen from railway station

A 25-year-old man from Durrington has come forward to police following the theft of a heart defibrillator from Lancing Railway Station.

A police spokesman said: A 25-year-old man from Durrington, West Sussex, has been reported for criminal damage and theft in connection to the theft of a defibrillator from Lancing station.

“Officers have spoken with the man after he came forward voluntarily.

“The defibrillator has been returned.

“Officers would like to thank the media and member of the public for their help in publicising the appeal.”