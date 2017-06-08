Two men arrested near Shoreham Airport

Two men have been arrested near Shoreham Airport.

Rumours have been circulating on social media about the arrests – and Sussex Police has now issued a statement.

It said: “At about midday on Thursday (8 June), police became aware of two men who decamped from a BMW in Brighton Road, Lancing.

“They were seen to run across fields adjacent to the Dogs Trust rehoming centre and were located by officers a short time later, having emerged from bushes behind the site.

“A 22-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of driving with no licence and driving with no insurance, and remains in police custody at this stage.

“A 23-year-old man from Nottingham was arrested on suspicion of being wanted on warrant and remains in police custody at this stage.”