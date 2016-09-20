Two arrested in connection with Worthing area robberies

Two men have been arrested by detectives investigating ten linked robberies in the Worthing area since the beginning of August.

A 22-year-old man from Lancing has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to the incidents in Orme Road, Seadown Parade and Rowlands Road, police said. He has been bailed until 29 September.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in relation to the incident in Sompting and has also been bailed until 29 September, according to a police statement.

Of the ten robberies, eight have involved a gun and staff have been threatened before handing over cash on each occasion.

The suspect has been seen with a knife in the other two robberies, both in Orme Road just after midnight on Monday, August 1.

The first robbery was a taxi driver who was threatened with a knife in Orme Road and then a member of the public who went to assist the taxi driver had cash stolen from them.

Later around midday on Monday, August 1 a man attempted to rob another man using the cash machine in George V Avenue, Worthing.

The fourth was at Sompting Mini Market in Seadown Parade in Sompting on Saturday, August 13.

The fifth was at Ladbrokes in Rowlands Road on Thursday, August 18.

The sixth was on Saturday, August 20 in Railway Approach, Worthing. Two victims were approached by a man who demanded their money after being threatened with a knife.

The seventh was at The Broadway on Monday, August 22.

The eighth was on Sunday, August 29 when a SPAR in Heene Road was robbed by a man who threatened staff with a gun.

There were then robberies at Uncle Sam’s in Crabtree Lane on Wednesday, September 14 and Pizza Hut on North Road on Sunday, September 18.

Detective Inspector Alan Pack, who is leading the investigation, said they are taking all these robberies extremely seriously.

He said: “We understand how concerning this must be for those who live and work in the areas effected, however I want to reassure them that we are working tirelessly to catch those responsible.

“We have a team of dedicated detectives working on these crimes and are making extensive enquiries.

“We have reason to suspect those responsible are local to Worthing. My investigative team is working closely with local officers who have increased patrols in the Worthing and Lancing areas.

“Thankfully no-one has been seriously injured in any of these robberies. We are asking everyone to remain vigilant in the area and if they see anything suspicious, please give us a call.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Zinger.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 (www.crimestoppers-uk.org).

