Travellers spotted on school field

Travellers were spotted on a school’s premises after pitching up on its field.

The community was first spotted at The Angmering School in Station Road, Angmering, on Monday evening.

An eyewitness saw police at the site. A Sussex Police spokesman said: “We received reports of a number of travellers on site at The Angmering School shortly before 8pm on Monday.

“Officers attended, however all vehicles – cars and caravans – left the site by 10pm.”

An Arun District Council spokesman said the council had been ‘aware’ of the situation and had contacted West Sussex County Council about it.

They added: “The land that the travellers are parked on is privately-owned and therefore Arun District Council has no power to move the travellers on and it is the responsibility of the landowner to regain possession of their land and undertake the necessary legal process.”