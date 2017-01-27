Suspicious approach to girl, 13, in Rustington

Police are investigating after a 13-year-old girl was approached by a man as she was walking home from school in Rustington.

The man tried to engage the teenager in conversation in alleyway between Station Road and Guildford Road at around 3.50pm on Thursday, January 26, in what is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.

Officers said the teenager was unhurt, but police are keen to speak to anyone who may have been using the same route or who may have noticed anything suspicious.

In particular, police would like to talk to a man who may have come across the incident just as it occurred.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5’6”, late teens to early 20s, of average build and with short brown hair.

He was wearing blue jeans, a blue or grey zipped hooded top and possibly carrying a yellow pouch of tobacco. He spoke with a local accent.

Police said patrols are being carried out in the area to provide reassurance and enable anyone with information to approach officers.

You can also email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 789 of 26/01.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 (crimestoppers-uk.org).

Details can also be passed online to: https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ , or by phoning 101.

