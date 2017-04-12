Spared jail: Lancing man sentenced over sex offences on young boys

A Lancing man has been spared jail after being convicted of sexual offences against young boys.

Darrel Kent, of Ring Road in Lancing, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Monday after a jury found him guilty of indecently assaulting two boys.

Kent, a clerk, was not sent to prison. Instead he was given a two-year suspended sentence and ordered to pay £3,000 costs.

He will spend ten years on the sex offenders’ register and must complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Kent was convicted of carrying out three indecent assaults on one boy, and two on another.

Detective constable Andy Roe said: “The victims have been incredibly brave coming forward to report what happened to them and undergo a trial.

“A jury found him guilty of these offences and we hope the victims feel they can move on from what Kent did.

“I would urge anyone who has been a victim to please come forward and speak to us.”