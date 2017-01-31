Sompting cyclist suffers facial injuries in collision

A 50-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car, which did not stop at the scene, in Lancing last Friday, police confirmed.

The man and his bicicyle were in collision with a car in Boundstone Lane, at the junction with Crabtree Lane, police said.

The cyclist sustained facial injuries and made his way to Worthing Hospital where he was treated, a police spokesperson said.

He was discharged later the same day, added the spokesperson.

The car, of which there is no description, did not stop at the scene, police confirmed.

The man left his bicicycle at the side of the road when he went to hospital, but when a family member went to collect it later that morning it had disappeared, said the spokesperson.

Anyone with information, call Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 0132 of 27/01 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk

Reports can be made online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal

