Sex offender sentenced for texting teenage girl after train encounter

A man has been sentenced for sex offences against a teenage girl after a train encounter led to him sending her explicit text messages.

Harrison Slaughter, aged 20, of Bayford Road, Littlehampton, West Sussex, was convicted of one count of causing / inciting a girl aged 13 to 15 to engage in sexual activity and one count of grooming.

He was convicted at Lewes Crown Court on July 14 and sentenced at the same court on August 22.

He was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which bans him from contacting the victim, he is prohibited from approaching, touching or attempting to communicate with any female under the age of 16, and given travel restrictions.

British Transport Police said that in June, Slaughter approached a teenage girl who he did not know on the train and exchanged phone numbers with her. He sent text messages to her and asked her to commit a sexual act, knowing that she was underage.

Slaughter was arrested by BTP officers on June 12 and charged the following day.

He has also been given a three year community order, ordered to undertake 20 days of rehabilitation activity, 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay a victim surcharge of £85.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Vanessa Cottington said: “Approaching school girls on the train, exchanging numbers with them and then sending them sexually explicit messages is not acceptable.

“The incident has had a profound and lasting effect on the victim and she is no longer confident travelling alone as she once was and has been left feeling vulnerable.

“I would like to commend her for reporting this to British Transport Police and for her courage throughout the investigation and subsequent court case. Slaughter has now been made to sign the Sex Offenders Register and given a community order for three years to prevent him from repeating this criminal behaviour in the future.

“I’d also like to remind everyone that if they wish to discretely report an offence whilst on a train, they can text us on 61016.”