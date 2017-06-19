Robert Trigg murder trial begins as jury sworn in

The murder trial of a man who denied killing two women has begun after the jury was sworn in.

Robert Trigg, 52, is charged with murdering his 52-year-old girlfriend Susan Nicholson at Rowlands Road, Worthing on April 17, 2011.

The unemployed man, from Park Crescent, Worthing, is also charged with the manslaughter of 35-year-old Caroline Devlin, who was found dead in Cranworth Road, Worthing, on March 26, 2006. He pleaded not guilty to both charges at a previous court appearance at the Old Bailey.

Trigg had been held in custody before the trial, which is taking place at Lewes Crown Court, and will remain in custody during the trial.

Wearing an open-collared white shirt, Trigg observed a minutes’ silence along with the rest of the court for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

After the jury were sworn in, the judge, Ingrid Simler QC, adjourned the case until tomorrow morning, when prosecutor Duncan Atkinson QC will make his opening statement.