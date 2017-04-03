Rare trailer for horses is stolen

A very rare trailer for horses has been stolen, and police are appealing for witnesses.

A silver coloured 4x4 Cheval Liberte horse trailer has been stolen from the Arundel area, and one of the two centre partitions is missing, according to police.

The serial number is 000048. Police believe the trailer should be quite easy to locate as only four exist in the UK. Call 101 if you have any information about this theft.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.