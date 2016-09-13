Popular pub in Angmering targeted by thieves again

Staff members at a pub in Angmering were left distraught when they discovered their pub sign had been stolen, making it the second theft this summer.

The large metal-framed sign, which was of a painted spotted cow sat at the Spotted Cow pub in High Street, Angmering, had been in its spot for almost 20 years.

Landlord Michael Collis, who has been at the helm of the pub for the same length of time, discovered it was missing on the evening of September 6, when he went to lock up for the night and said it is a ‘complete mystery.’

He said: “I have no idea who has stolen it and if they are doing it for a joke – but it is not funny.

“It is horrible to not have a sign for our pub and I am now having to sort out the cost of it being replaced.“

This is not the first time Mr Collis noticed something has gone missing from his pub.

He said three metal flower baskets suddenly went missing in June, which Mr Collis believes could have been stolen to sell as scrap metal.

“If it is the same people that have taken our sign, it would just be nice to have it returned.

“I urge pub owners and its staff to keep an eye out, especially on anything with particular value,” he added.

Linzi Cottam, restaurant supervisor at The Spotted Cow, said staff at the pub were absolutely distraught to see their sign had been taken.

“We loved this sign of our pub and we really hope for a swift return,” she added.

The historic building has served for generations and the pub was awarded a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award last year.

Sussex Police has confirmed it is investigating the theft of the pub sign.

Anyone who may have witnessed the theft or has any information, should contact Sussex police on 101 quoting 182 of 08/09.

