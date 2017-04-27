Police want to speak to man about Worthing rape

Police investigating a rape in Worthing are asking for help tracing a 36-year-old man.

Police want to speak to Joseph Warren about the offence, a police spokesperson said.

Warren is white, 5ft 9ins, stockily built, with brown eyes and short dark brown hair, according to the spokesperson.

He has several tattoos on his chest and arms, as well as a swallow of the left side of his neck, and a rune on the right side of his neck, confirmed the spokesperson.

He frequents the Worthing and Brighton areas and police are making intensive widespread enquiries across those areas to trace him.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Banks said: “If you have seen Warren or know where he may be, do not approach him yourself but let us know right away via 999 or 101, quoting Operation Limehouse.

“If you have any other information you can also report online to https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101, again quoting Operation Limehouse.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.