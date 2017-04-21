Police step in as ‘abusive’ youths jump off shop buildings

Residents have expressed their concern about youths jumping off tall buildings.

Several residents posted on Facebook about young people jumping off the back of shop buildings in Churchill Parade.

Images posted online showed a group of youths on top of a ground-floor building before jumping.

After receiving complaints from business owners, Rustington Parish Council reported the incident to the police.

A police spokesman said: “On Saturday 8 April police were informed that youths were jumping onto roofs at the rear of shops in Churchill Parade and Churchill Court, The Street, Rustington.

“When challenged, the youths responded with abusive remarks and intimidating behaviour. Property owners have been advised to report any further incidents to police.”

