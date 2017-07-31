Police seeking man after Maplins shop thefts

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with thefts from Maplin Electronics store in Chapel Road.

According to Sussex Police, June 1 and June 28 a Bluetooth speaker worth £60 and walkie-talkie radios worth £130 were stolen from the shop.

Then, between July 2 and July 7 an audio recorder worth £279.99 was stolen.

Police say that during both periods the same man was seen on CCTV inside the shop, and officers believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

PC Tessa Heath said: “We’d urge the man to come forward to speak to us in order to eliminate him from our enquiries.

“We’d also welcome information as to his name and whereabouts from anyone recognising him.”

The images are on our website and anyone with information should contact police online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 815 of 30/06.