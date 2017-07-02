Police seek wanted Worthing man

Police are looking for Worthing man Lewis Miller, who the force says is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

The 41-year-old was released from prison after being convicted of burglary, police said.

According to the force, Miller has links to Worthing as is described by police as black, 5ft 8in tall, of muscular build, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are warning people who see Miller not to approach him but to dial 999.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should report online or ring 101, quoting 1559 of 28/06.

