Police search for woman who stole and used bank cards

Police are searching for a woman who stole a purse in Littlehampton and used the bank cards to take cash out from an ATM.

The theft occurred at Tesco in Broad Piece on Monday, July 17, at about 12.30pm, police say.

The cards were used at the ATM behind Sainsburys in High Street in Littlehampton and £500 was withdrawn.

Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the theft.

Members of the public who were in the area at the time and saw any suspicious behaviour or recognise the person or her bag should report online or call 101 quoting serial 890 of 17/07.