Police helicopter dispatched to reports of out of control party

Six officers and a police helicopter dispatched last night after a caller said they were being chased by a gang of youths.

Police were called to the scene at 11.25pm to a report of an out of control party in Hurstfield, Lancing. According to police, the caller and one or two friends were chased by a group of six or seven youths.

Six officers attended the scene, as well as a helicopter monitoring the situation from above.

No arrests were made and the caller was escorted safely to the police station.

