Police concerned for missing Rustington man

Police are searching for Robert Bartlett, who is missing from Rustington.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of the 29-year-old, who has no access to a mobile phone, police said.

Robert is described as white, about 5ft 11in, of medium build, with short bushy brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a maroon and grey Nike hooded jacket with dark jogging bottoms and black Nike trainers.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to report it online at https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ quoting serial 282 of 23/12.

