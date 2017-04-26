Search

Pickpocketing spree may be London crime group

Pickpocketing incidents in the town centre trebled in March. Picture: Oli Poole

A wave of pickpocketing in Worthing has police wondering if a crime group has moved to the area from London.

Pickpocket thefts more than trebled in March, including one in which a vulnerable man was targeted in Poundland.