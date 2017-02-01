‘Near record’ shoplifter convicted 55 times

A shoplifter convicted 53 times has been sentenced for two further offences, with the chairman of the bench describing it as a ‘near record’.

At Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday, Daniella Rossi, 35, from High Street, Shoreham, pleaded guilty to stealing £444.50 of stock from Beales and Peacocks in Worthing on December 20 last year.

The court heard how Rossi went into Peacocks at 12.40pm and filled a shopping trolley with clothes, which she then took to the changing rooms.

She then used two large magnets to remove the security tags and left the store with the goods.

Rossi then went to Beales and stole candles, plug-in fragrances and more clothing, which she put in her bag.

Security staff followed her and called the police, who tracked her down and searched her bag. The goods were recovered by police and Rossi was arrested.

She was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay a £170 fine and the magnets were destroyed.

The court heard how Rossi’s last offence was in April last year.

After her arrest, Rossi told police she did it because she had lost her job two days before and was worried about money during Christmas.

Standing in the dock, Rossi said she never targeted individuals and ‘only targeted shops that had insurance’ thinking they would recover the loss – but said she now realised the error of her ways.

Chairman of the bench Gavin Oclee-Brown said ‘you would think after 53 offences that would be pointed out to you’, and added her 55 convictions was a ‘near-record’.

To her claims about Christmas, Mr Oclee-Brown retorted: “Christmas comes every year.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.