Missing woman last seen at hospital

Police are concerned for the welfare of an Upper Beeding woman after last being seen at hospital.

Tracy Simmonds, 42, was last seen at Worthing Hospital, Lyndhurst Road, Worthing at 5.20pm on Sunday (December 25). Tracy lives in Downland Road in Upper Beeding but has not returned home. However police believe she is on foot and is likely to still be in the Worthing area.

Tracy is white, of slim build and has long dark hair with a purple tint. She was last seen wearing a purple dressing gown, black leggings and grey ‘croc’ shoes.

Police are concerned for her and ask if anybody knows where she is or has seen her, please dial 999 and quote serial 594 25/12.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.