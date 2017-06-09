Man to appear in court following polling station ‘death threat’

A man has been charged and will appear in court following an incident yesterday at a polling station where a former councillor claimed he received a death threat.

Vino Vinojan, former Worthing Borough Councillor, was at Tarring Bowls Club in Church Road, Tarring, yesterday afternoon when he claimed a man shouted abusive language at him, before pointing at him and saying: “What happened to Jo Cox will happen to you”.

Yesterday evening, Sussex Police confirmed they were called to the incident.

And now, a police spokesman has said a man has been arrested and charged in relation to what happened.

In a statement, police said: “At 1.45pm on Thursday (8 June) police were called to the polling station at the sports pavilion in Church Road, West Tarring, Worthing, after a report that a man had behaved in a threatening manner towards a party representative.

“Stephen McIntyre, 45, a technician, of Upton Road, West Tarring, has since been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a 35-year-old man and bailed to appear before Worthing magistrates on Tuesday 11 July.”