Man suffers broken jaw in assault

A 31-year-old man suffered a broken jaw after being punched in the face by a man he thought was damaging his property, police said.

According to police, at around 2.30am on Saturday (May 20) the victim heard what he thought was a group causing damage to his property in Thakeham Close, East Preston, and so went outside to ask them to move on.

He was confronted by several men in the group and punched in the face. The group then ran off in the direction of Old Worthing Road, leaving the victim on the ground, police said.

The victim attended St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester where he underwent surgery for a broken jaw.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened or has information in relation to this incident should report online, call police on 101 quoting serial 170 of 20/05. Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.