Man in court for Arundel co-op burglary

A man has appeared in court charged with burgling a Co-op store in Arundel earlier this month, police have confirmed.

Several thousand pounds’ worth of cigarettes and tobacco were stolen in the incident in Queen Street at around 2.20am on Monday July 3, according to police.

Police said David Shaun Clothier, 37, of no fixed address, appeared before Crawley magistrates on Tuesday July 4, charged with burglary other than a dwelling, criminal damage to a police book, dangerous driving on the A27 at Chichester, taking a vehicle without consent and driving with no insurance.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, August 1, a police spokesman said.