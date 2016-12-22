Man guilty of betting shop robbery

A labourer has pleaded guilty to robbing a betting shop earlier this year.

Damien Gilbert, 23, admitted to robbing Ladbrokes in Rowlands Road in Worthing on August 18.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an imitation firearm.

Gilbert, a building labourer of no fixed address, appeared at Lewes Crown Court this week, and will reappear for sentencing in due course.

