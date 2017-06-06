Man charged with wounding 46-year-old near his home

A Littlehampton man has been charged for an incident in which a 46-year-old was seriously injured.

Trevor Hunt, of Wick Street, Littlehampton, was arrested after the incident, which happened in his road on the night of Friday, May 19 and into the early hours of May 20.

The victim was described by police as ‘a 46-year-old local man known to’ Mr Hunt.

Mr Hunt, 35, was later charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

After appearing at Crawley Magistrates’ Court, he was remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on Thursday, 29 June.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, and can report details online at sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or phone 101, quoting Operation Wicket.

They can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.